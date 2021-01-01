Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis Awareness Niece Support Ribbon Tote Bag

For lovers of all things Great design for Niece Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis support, Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis Niece, Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis Girl, Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis Child, Langerhans Child, Child Langerhans awareness, Langerhans 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.