From hubbardton forge

Landscape LED Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Mahogany - Finish: Mahogany - (139727-1001)

$2,186.03 on sale
($2,571.80 save 15%)
In stock
Buy at ylighting

Description

The Landscape LED Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge is a modern, abstract representation of a valley of hills. Hand assembled LED boards surrounded by a steel shade provides light that is diffused up and down, creating a pleasant environment. Structural and elegant, the Landscape LED Linear Suspension Light is fit for above a dining table or living room coffee table. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Color: Mahogany. Finish: Mahogany, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com