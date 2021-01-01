From lanc me
Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Blush Stick - 202 Rosy Flush
Advertisement
Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Blush Stick - 202 Rosy Flush What It Is A portable blush stick in a lightweight, buildable formula. What You Get .31 oz. Teint Idole Ultra Wear Blush Stick - 202 Rosy Flush What It Does Creamy, lightweight formula allows for buildable coverage and long wear all day long Easy to apply with a quick and precise gesture Not just for cheeks; can also be used on eyes and lips How to Use Apply directly to skin with a brush, makeup sponge or your fingers. Made in France