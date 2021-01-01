From lanc me

Lancôme Rose Flush Blush Subtil and Brush Duo

Description

Lancôme Rose Flush Blush Subtil and Brush Duo What It Is An all-in-one palette designed to help you enhance your best features for a natural looking, visually sculpted complexion. What You Get .158 oz. Blush Subtil Palette - 323 Rose Flush Cheek and Contour Brush #25 What It Does Blush Sculpt and illuminate; artistry made easy; three simple steps to contour, blush and highlight your complexion. Stays color true and does not fade  Experience the new generation of powder: silky and creamy for a smooth, even application  Blends seamlessly, builds from sheer to intense coverage  Won't settle into lines or pores and never looks powdery on skin  Dermatologist tested, allergy tested and fragrance-free Brush This versatile natural-hair brush is the ideal partner to contour the face and create a customized, naturally sculpted look  The oval shaped side easily and evenly applies color for a professional looking blushing and highlighting effect  The short, flat side precisely and evenly applies contour for a foolproof reshaping effect  Approx. 7"L x 1-1/2"W Blush made in Canada, brush made in Vietnam

