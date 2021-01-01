From lanc me
Lancôme Mascara and Sparkle Cap Lipstick Set - 378 Rose Lancôme
Advertisement
Lancôme Mascara and Sparkle Cap Lipstick Set - 378 Rose Lancôme What It Is A duo of our instant volume mascara and luxurious, hydrating lip color with a special sparkle cap. What You Get .21 oz. Hypnose Drama Mascara - 01 Excessive Black .12 oz. L'Absolu Rouge Hydrating Lip Color - 378 Rose Lancôme (magenta red pink) What It Does Mascara The full contact brush, with its S-shaped curve, grasps and loads lashes for a fanned out, full body fringe The texturizing complex features saturated waxes and intense black pigments for maximum lash volume The triple coating system with caring Pro-Vitamin B5 delivers a fluid and creamy application to quickly and easily build big, battable lashes Won't flake or clump; fragrance-free Ophthalmologist and allergy tested; safe for contact lens wearers Lip Color Rich, satiny color Formulated to give high color payoff without dryness, leaving lips feeling moist, soft, and comfortable for hours Stay-true color won't feather, flake or fade Formulated with Macadamia Seed Oil. Vitamin E, Pro-Xylane and other key ingredients Made in France