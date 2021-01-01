Lana Wall Sconce by Mitzi - Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished Nickel - (H365101-PN)

The Lana Wall Sconce by Mitzi by Hudson Valley delivers useful task lighting with grace and charm. Each section of the sconce plays into the overall delicacy of the piece, with a slender Steel arm angling from the circular baseplate to the curved disc that supports the Clear Glass shade. The diffuser seems to dangle below the Steel, gingerly surrounding the bulb as it pours downlighting onto the nearby counters and surfaces. While theres a textural contrast between the Steel and the Glass, each element enhances the elegance of the design. The Lana infuses vintage appeal into its modern stylings, making it an attractive choice for any bathroom. With less clutter and more creativity, Mitzi is attainable high design. Inspired by the founder of Hudson Valley Lighting's grandmother, a painter and master antique-finder, Mitzi mixes classic with contemporary, sacrificing no quality along the way. Designed with thoughtful simplicity, Mitzi lighting fixtures embody form and function in perfect harmony. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Nickel