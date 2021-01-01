Lana Dome Wall Sconce by Alder & Ore - Color: Brass - Finish: Brass - (TSL1878797)

Advertisement
The Lana Dome Wall Sconce by Alder & Ore entices with minimal design and bold style. The smooth, dome-shaped shade brings a clear mid-century modern feel to the wall space. The curved arm, sleek stem, and round backplate are made from metal in a sleek finish to infuse an industrial flair. The shade directs the pool of light originating from the lamp within in the downward direction. This wall sconce adds a definitive layer of flair and light to any room. From mid-century modern silhouettes to industrial-rooted materials and finishes, Alder & Ore features a diverse range of aesthetic inspirations in its lighting collection. Each design melds the ever-important function with forms ranging from rustic to transitional, from farmhouse to contemporary. Across the collection, Alder & Ore designs showcase a warmth that make each fixture feel right at home in a variety of settings and styles. Shape: Dome. Color: Brass. Finish: Natural Brass