Lamzac The Original Inflatable Lounger 2.0 by Fatboy (LAM2-TPE)

Fatboys Lamzacâ„¢ The Original Inflatable Lounger 2.0 is the new and improved version of the beloved original. Made of upgraded TPU coated Ripstop Nylon and features just one opening allowing for fast inflation making this a convenient piece to travel with. Be sure to stand out with the variety of vivid colors this lounge has to offer. This version is made to be lighter and smaller to easily fit into the provided carrying case. Fatboy originated in Europe just over 10 years ago and is currently sold in over 60 countries. The hallmark of the Fatboy brand has always been anchored in iconic European design, mixed with a creative twist and a sense of humor that extends into all of its product offerings, graphics and unique style. It all started in The Netherlands, as an exciting, unconventional design for living. It challenged. It provoked. It charmed. It reshaped comfort. It redefined fun. Fatboy reflects the unbelievable fun we have in developing controversial new product designs. And the fun goes on and on. And so no one feels left out, we also give animals their rights. Why should people have all the fun? So we give the animal world a doggielounge and tail wag. Fatboy is about outrageous fun. Controversial design. Standing out, and getting noticed. Fatboy: Don't let the fun pass you by without Fatboy. Seize the moment. Live life to its fullest. Live the Fatboy Life. Viva la Fatboy!