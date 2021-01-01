From dcw editions
Lampe Gras NÂ°411 Double Floor Lamp by DCW Editions - Color: Black - Finish: White - (411 DOUBLE BL-PC)
Advertisement
The Lampe Gras N°411 Double Floor Lamp from DCW Editions is an elegant and eye-catching piece designed by Bernard-Albin Gras in 1921. The thin body rises from a disc-shaped base and splits into two distinct, yet matching lengths that sharply curve and bend as they lead to the smooth-angled lampshades. Each lamp shines a bright and full glow downward and throughout the space, highlighting the smooth silhouette of the piece. Established in 2008, DCWs first item was a reproduction of the Lampe Gras, designed in 1921. This, as well as many of their other designs, are both durable and chic, creating timeless pieces made to last. This French designer company strives to pull from the past, utilize in the present, and look to the future. Shape: Round. Color: Black. Finish: Polycarbonate