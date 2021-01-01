From dcw editions
Lampe Gras 304 Long Arm Plug In Wall Sconce by DCW Editions - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (304 L60 BL-WH)
Beautiful mechanically, the Lampe Gras 304 Long Arm Plug In Wall Sconce from DCW Editions illustrates the enduring nature of functional design. Created in 1921 by Bernard-Albin Gras, the sconce brought forth a range of innovations, all of which were designed to better the working conditions of ordinary workers. Made with no screws or welded joints, the sconce sports a Bakelite ball fitted, rotatable arm for 86-degree adjusting at the backplate, and two joints at the neck for the 250 and 210-degree adjusting of the lampshade. The classic shade perches elegantly at the end, complementing the slick structure for a refined silhouette fitting in a range of home styles. Powered with a plug-in extension, light exits the shade with a diffused and directed quality. Established in 2008, DCWs first item was a reproduction of the Lampe Gras, designed in 1921. This, as well as many of their other designs, are both durable and chic, creating timeless pieces made to last. This French designer company strives to pull from the past, utilize in the present, and look to the future. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: Matte White