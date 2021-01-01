From dcw editions
Lampe Gras 204 Long Wall Sconce by DCW Editions - Color: Black - Finish: Copper - (204 L40 BL-BL-COP)
The Lampe Gras 204 Long Wall Sconce by DCW editions is a utilitarian piece with industrial elegance. A design originally conceived by French inventor Bernard-Albin Gras in 1921, it met and exceeded his goal of creating a fixture that was at once simple, robust, and ergonomic enough to be used in office or factory alike. This sconce is an update of the older design to suit modern interiors, making a splash in the workspace, hallway, or bedside. Featuring a small disc wall plate extending two slender steel arms, each adjusts at a pivot point to hold up a single socket set inside an articulating shade, easily able to send a powerful wash of light at a dazzling array of angles. Established in 2008, DCWs first item was a reproduction of the Lampe Gras, designed in 1921. This, as well as many of their other designs, are both durable and chic, creating timeless pieces made to last. This French designer company strives to pull from the past, utilize in the present, and look to the future. Shape: Round. Color: Black. Finish: Black with Copper