Lamira Natural Wood Nesting Food 2 Piece Serving Tray Set

The small tray stacks neatly inside the large tray so you can save a little space when it comes time to store them away for next time. Highly versatile with nearly endless uses: Serve up breakfast in bed in style: Bring along to a picnic at the park, lake, or beach. Use as part of a table-scape or centerpiece on your dining room table. Place on a coffee table to store remotes, papers, or coffee table books. Add a little flair to your office decor and stylishly store documents and supplies. Store toiletries and other bathroom essentials. Use it as a romantic candle holder. Serve guests snacks and beverages at your next party. Add a touch of vintage elegance to your home décor. Hang on the wall for unique, rustic shelving. Size: 3.15" H x 15.76" W x 11.03