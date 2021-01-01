Halo Lamb Stew Adult Canned Dog Food, 13.2-oz, case of 6

For a tasty meal that will satisfy his taste and nourish his body, give your dog a bowl of Halo Adult Dog Lamb Stew. This recipe features whole lamb meat, as well as other sustainably sourced ingredients. The smooth stew includes non-GMO produce and nothing artificial or factory farmed. Nutrients like fatty acids and protein help keep canines’ coats healthy and their bodies active. The wet food also gives adult dogs additional hydration. Flavorful, healthful, and sustainable, your furry family is sure to love this food from Halo!