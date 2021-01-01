From kuzco lighting
Lamar Outdoor Wall Light by Kuzco Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (EW19408-WH)
The Lamar Outdoor Wall Light from Kuzco Lighting gives a homes faÃ§ade an inviting and refined character. The piece satisfies most placements across the home with a low-profile, compact backplate. Lamars minimalist design feels welcome across a range of modern home styles. The extruded aluminum head pleases the eye with clean geometry. Frosted polycarbonate diffusers line the openings to provide a soft, glare-free lighting experience. Sporting brilliant LEDs, the cylinder generates two fanned-out streams of clean illumination. The light diffuses softly, accentuating the architecture of the home. Based out of Canada, Kuzco Lighting merges cutting edge technology with clean, functional design and modern sensibilities. Offering quality products on a myriad of budgets for any customer, Kuzco uses the latest LED technology for their contemporary assortment. The company offers a wide selection of lighting options for residential use indoors or outdoors. Shape: Drum. Color: White. Finish: White