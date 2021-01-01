From asstd national brand
Lalia Home Black Matte Swivel With Inner White Dome Shade Metal Floor Lamp, One Size , Yellow
Brighten up your living space with this attractive piece, accented with matte black poles and polished antique brass metal. This minimalist floor lamp features clean lines and a stylish metal dome shade. Add sophistication to your living room, bedroom, office or library with this sleek and modern floor lamp.Included: 1 Lamp Shade(s), 1 Lamp Base(s)Features: Adjustable AngleLamp Extension Range: 6 InLight Bulb Base: E26 Medium (standard)Light Bulb Shape Code: A19Light Bulb Type: IncandescentNumber of Light Bulbs: 1Power Source: Plug-InShape: DrumSwitch Type: On/Off SwitchUl Location Rating: DryWattage (watts): 60wMeasurements: 37 Width/Inches, 59 Height/Inches, 11 Depth/InchesCord Length (ft.): 6 FtBottom Diameter: 11 InTop Diameter: 11 InShade Height: 7 1/2 InWeight (lb.): 15.2 LbAssembly: Assembly RequiredBase Material: 100% MetalMetal Finish: Antique BrassShade Material: MetalCare: Wipe CleanDecor Styles: ModernCertifications And Listings: Ul ListedCountry of Origin: Imported