From howard miller
Howard Miller Lakewood Club Wall-Clocks, Espresso
WALL CLOCK: The Lakewood Club Wall Clock features an Espresso finish on select hardwoods and veneers to compliment your home decor. A beautiful mother Bates trim lies beneath flat glass and is framed by two mirrored lines with a cut-out to reveal the chrome pendulum bob. DURABLE: This clock has a sturdy frame to relieve stress in a busy household. Display it in your kitchen, office, bedroom, or living room, as a great timepiece with black bar hour markers and black hands to stand out over the white dial. CHIMES: Easily tell time with single-chime movement that plays the Westminster chime to strike each hour. Set the automatic nighttime chime shut-off for convenient volume control to have anywhere in your house. DIMENSIONS: The height of this clock is 22 inches (56 cm), with a width of 10.75 inches (27 cm) and a depth of 3.75 inches (10 cm). It is powered by quartz, single-chime movement and requires four AA sized batteries (not included). HOWARD MILLER: Founded in 1926 and still family-owned in its third generation, Howard Miller is the world’s leading clock company and a respected brand name in fine specialty furnishings such as curio cabinets, wine and bar furnishings, custom storage cabinets, and SmartMoves adjustable height desks.