Lakeside Campfire Fireplace Scented Designer Candle
Features:Hand poured Lead-free wickPremium paraffin waxMade in the USACandle Type: DesignerFlame Type: FlameColor: No Color WaxCandle Material: ParaffinCandle Material Details: Number of Candles Included: 1Pieces Included: Scented: YesScent Name: CampfireType of Scent: WoodsyDripless: YesSmokeless: YesBurn Time: 70Insect Repellent: NoNumber of Wicks Per Candle: 1Holder Included: YesHolder Material: MetalLid Included: YesBattery Operated: NoNumber of Batteries Needed: Battery Type: Battery Included: Timer: Hand Poured: YesFlickering: Remote Included: Country of Origin: United StatesOutdoor Use: YesHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayPlug-In: NoPlug Type: Power Source: Capacity: Flame Color: Spefications:Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoADA Compliant: CE Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): CSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 4Overall Width - Side to Side: 3.25Overall Depth - Front to Back: 3.25Overall Product Weight: 0.77Assembly:Warranty: