Lakendra Upholstered Dining Chair
Description
Features:Material: BirchwoodWood color: EspressoUpholstery content: LinenProduct Type: Side chair;Parsons chairChairs Included: YesNumber of Chairs Included: 1Main Color: GrayLeg Color: BlackMain Material: Main Material Details: Manufactured Wood Type: Metal Finish Application: Main Material (Seat/Back) Wood Species: BirchLeg Material: Solid WoodLeg Material Details: Leg Wood Species: Upholstered: YesUpholstery Material: LinenLegal Documentation: NoUpholstery Fill Material: CA FOAM/POLY FIBERNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingTufted Upholstery: NoNailhead Trim: NoWeight Capacity: 275Back Style: Solid backSeat Cushions Included: Swivel: NoFoldable: NoStackable: NoWheels Included: NoCompatible Chair Pad Part Number: Weather Resistant: NoWater Resistant: NoStain Resistant: NoStyle: Modern & ContemporaryCountry of Origin: ChinaProduct Care: To prevent overall soiling, frequent vacuuming or light brushing is recommended. Cushions and pillows should be turned on a weekly basis. Down-filled cushions should be brushed rather than vacuumed. Spot clean, using a mild water-free solvent or dry cleaning product. Only a professional cleaner should undertake a complete overall cleaning. The use of steam or water-based cleaners may cause excessive shrinking or staining.Commercial Use: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseMade in USA: Spefications:GSA Approved: NoNFPA Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: NoANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: ISO 9000 Certified: NoISO 9001 Certified: NoISO 14000 Certified: NoISO 14001 Certified: NoADA Compliant: NoCALGreen Compliant: NoFire Rated: NoTAA Compliant: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: YesANSI/BIFMA X5.1 Office Seating: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesSCS Certified: NoFIRA Certified: NoCAL TB 116 Compliant: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesContains Flame Retardant Materials: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoBlauer Engel: GreenSpec: CPG Compliant: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Oeko-Tex Certified: Oeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Leather Standard: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: AZO Free: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: ANSI/BIFMA X7.1 Standard for Formaldehyde & TVOC Emissions: Responsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: PEFC Certified: SFI Certified: SOFFA Compliant: YesDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 32.3Overall Width - Side to Side: 19.9Overall Depth - Front to Back: 23.2Seat Height - Floor to Seat: 20.3Seat Width - Side to Side: 18.3Seat Depth - Front to Back: 17.3Arms: NoArm Height - Floor to Arm: <