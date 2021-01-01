Lake Park 2 - Light 15.25" Shaded Drum Semi Flush Mount

Designed with a hint of finesse, this flush mount will irradiate the room with ambient lighting. It is made using metal that enables its long lasting stay. The flush mount includes a white cotton weave fabric shade. The frame is available in multiple lustrous finishes. It is perfect for homes with modern interiors. A semi-flush mount, it can accommodate two incandescent bulbs for illumination. The Lake Park 2 Light Ceiling Lamp in Brushed Nickel by Latitude Run is UL listed and should be placed in dry locations. Perfect hanging above the kitchen island or dining room table, this luminary makes a great addition to any room. Finish: Brushed Nickel