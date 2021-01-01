From pavilion gift company

Pavilion Gift Company Lake Lover-Triple Wick 10 oz 100% Soy Wax Scent: Fresh Linen with Silver Detail Accents. Candle, White

$25.00
In stock
Description

PREMIUM QUALITY: 10oz triple wick candle, packaged in a white die-cut box, is made from 100% soy wax and ceramic and features a small anchor-shaped metal charm. IN-HOUSE DESIGN: "Lake Lover" text is printed onto the side of the candle silver detail accent. PERFECT GIFT: Great for gifting to those who love the lake, beach outdoor life. CARE INSTRUCTIONS: Wipe clean with a damp cloth. Always take care around an open flame. Once candle has completely burned, wash out ceramic vessel before further use. MORE PRODUCTS: Home decor, lounge pants, mugs, jewelry, socks, tea towels available in the same theme.

