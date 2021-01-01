Arden Selections Lake Blue Leala Texture Patio Chair Cushion Polyester | ZM0E129B-D9Z1

From arden selections
The Arden Selections 45.5" x 20" Outdoor Adirondack Chair Cushion is the perfect way to incorporate style and color to your Adirondack chairs, while you sit back and relax from the comfort of your deck or patio. Adding this premium Adirondack cushion helps you differentiate your yard from the neighbors and provides additional comfort as you enjoy your outdoor space. This patio chair cushion has an elastic strap on the back so it can fit securely on a variety of Adirondack chair styles. Our Evertru Printed Polyester outdoor fabric is fade resistant and offers easy cleaning with just soap and water. Inside this outdoor cushion is patented 100% everLUXE polyester fiberfill to help it retain shape and provide long-lasting comfort during outdoor use. Fibers within are oriented in a vertical position, which provides structure and springing replacement patio cushions. This outdoor cushion is UV treated and is intended for use on your patio or deck; however, we recommend bringing it indoors when it rains or when not in use to preserve its lifespan and keep it looking beautiful.