From wildon home
Lake Havasu Bar Cart
Advertisement
The Wildon Home Lake Havasu Microwave Cart with Wood Top is the ideal location to place your microwave. This microwave cart has four fully functional wheels at its base that make it mobile. It is made using wood and metal for ensuring sturdiness. The Lake Havasu Microwave Cart with Wood Top from Wildon Home sports a white finish on the metal and a natural finish on the wood that complement each other beautifully. This microwave cart can be used to hold plates, cups, glasses, or even utensils. It is easy to clean and can be wiped with a soft and dry cloth to maintain its original looks for a long time.