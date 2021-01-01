Lake District England by LAD Graphics Lake District National Park English Countryside Cumbria U.K. Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

2021 is the 70th Anniversary year for the Lake District National Park. Commemorate your visit to this incredible area in northwestern England. Design features a landscape photo of the Lake District with a fox peeking out. Text reads, "Lake District National Park Est. 1951". Buy now to pack along on your trip, or give as a souvenir to a fellow traveler. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only