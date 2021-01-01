Laila 84" Reversible Sectional

With plenty of lounge space and a streamlined silhouette, this sectional sofa lets spread out while you relax. It's made with a solid wood frame, and is wrapped in polyester blend fabric upholstery. The upholstery is designed to stand up to stains, mildew, and tears, making it ideal for daily use. And with its square arms, tapered feet, and exposed wood base, it delivers a minimalist silhouette with nods to retro designs. Plus, since this sectional has a reversible design, you can adjust whether it's left- or right-hand facing to suit your space. Fabric: Oatmeal