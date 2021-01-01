From gorjana
Gorjana Laguna Gem 5 Disc Gold Choker Necklace With Labradorite 181011029G
Gorjana Laguna Gem 5 Disc Gold Choker Necklace With Labradorite 181011029G. Metal: 18k gold plated brass. Size: Adjustable from 29 cm to 36 cm. Color: Two tone (gold and grey). Shape: Round. Item Type: Necklaces. Gem Type: Labradorite. Features an adjustable chain with Labradorite gemstones and a spring ring closure. IMPORTANT WARRANTY INFORMATION: Please note that seller provides its own warranty for the products sold by seller; the manufacturer's warranty may not apply to products purchased from this seller. For additional warranty related issues or information, please contact us directly.