Lago Side Chair by Driade - Color: Black - Finish: Aluminum - (8620721)
The Lago Side Chair by Driade provides a sleek and simple addition that functions as an ideal fit for a wide range of indoor living spaces. Designed by Philippe Starck and made in Italy, it uses an aluminum structure to underlie a robust polyurethane shell that lends it a smooth, unified appearance in the spirit of mid-century modern dÃ©cor. The slender legs and curving seat may appear spindly and sculptural at first glance, but these essential elements offer both strength and grace in equal measure. Eclectic, collaborative, resourceful. Driade designs are a fusion of furniture and art and a labor of love shared among many contemporary designers with the mission to represent the true sense of the modern era. Driade is an aesthetic workshop that has collaborated with designers and facilitated innovative research and trends from the very start. The brand proposes a philosophy of home-living based on the conviction that eclecticism, cultural collage, curiosity and surprise represent the true sense the modern era. Through the years Driade has produced furniture and objects to suit every functional need, aesthetic aspiration, and lifestyle requirement. Today, the Driade catalog is composed of a wide variety of furnishings, accessories, equipment, and objects of art intended for daily use. Color: Black.