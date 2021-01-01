From crosley
Crosley LaFayette 48 in. Mahogany Wood TV Stand Fits TVs Up to 50 in. with Storage Doors, Brown
Constructed of solid hardwood and wood veneers, this cabinet is designed for longevity. The rich hand rubbed, multi-step Vintage Mahogany finish is perfect for blending with the family of furniture that is already part of your home. Antique Brass finish hardware adds a touch of style to this already beautiful cabinet. There is plenty of storage space and wire management behind the beautiful raised panel doors to hide electronic components, gaming consoles, DVDs and other items that you would prefer to be out of sight. The 47-3/4 in. width means that this cabinet is perfect for most 50 in. TV's. Style, function and quality make this cabinet a wise choice for your home furnishings needs and is sure to be a part of your home for years to come.