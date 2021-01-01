Stainless steel case with a stainless steel Rolex jubilee bracelet with 18kt yellow gold center links. Fixed 18kt yellow gold bezel set with diamonds. Silver dial with yellow gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Rolex calibre 2236 automatic movement with a 55-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 28 mm. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second, chronometer. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Rolex Lady-Datejust Silver Dial Ladies Steel and 18kt Yellow Gold Jubilee Watch 279383SSJ.