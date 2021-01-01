Rolex Lady Datejust 28 Pink Sundust Dial 18K Pink Gold Jubilee Bracelet Automatic Watch 279165PSJ

18k pink gold case with a 18k pink gold rolex jubilee bracelet. Fixed - domed 18k pink gold bezel. Pink sundust dial with pink gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Automatic movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Case diameter: 28 mm. Round case shape. Concealed crown clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Rolex Lady Datejust 28 Pink Sundust Dial 18K Pink Gold Rolex Jubilee Automatic Watch 279165PSJ.