From my texas house
My Texas House Lady Bird Area Rug
Advertisement
My Texas House is an exclusive light, bright collaboration between a farmhouse chic decorator her beloved American manufacturer. The carefully designed collection includes sumptuously soft rugs designed to support everyday living and make everyone feel right at home. As regal as the Texas-born former First Lady, the Lady Bird area rug features an exquisite damask pattern in natural across a variety of soft neutral canvas shades. This exceptionally neutral floor covering adds an elegant touch to your favorite living spaces. And, because it’s stain-resistant and easy-to-clean, this area rug offers designer style at extraordinary value!