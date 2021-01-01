Laduke Solid Wood Entertainment Center for TVs up to 70"
Description
Features:Made with Real Wood, No Particle BoardPlain GlassBrass Knobs, Hidden HingesAdjustable Wooden Shelves IncludedHidden Hinges5-Step Finishing and Lacquering ProcessMade in the USAProduct Type: Entertainment CenterTV Stand Type: Pier / Bookcase Included: YesNumber of Piers / Bookcases Included: 2Hutch Included: NoBridge Included: NoPieces Included: 2 Audio Cabinets and 1 TV StandEntertainment Center Type: Three-PieceStyle: TraditionalDesign: Cabinet/Enclosed storageColor: Material: Solid WoodMaterial Details: Metal Finish Application: Manufactured Wood Type: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: Natural Wood Grain Color VariationGloss Finish: NoMirrored: Open Storage: YesExterior Shelf Material: WoodSound Bar Shelf: YesCabinets Included: YesNumber of Cabinets: 4Number of Interior Shelves: Interior Shelf Material: WoodMagnetic Door Catches: YesBarn Door: NoAdjustable Shelving: YesDrawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Soft Close or Self Close Drawer Glides: Safety Stop: Media Storage: NoMedia Storage Type: CD Capacity: DVD / Gaming Capacity: Blu-ray Capacity: Cable Management: YesRemovable Back Panel: NoWheels Included: NoAccommodates Fireplace: NoFireplace Included: NoFireplace Type: Fuel Type: Remote Included: Fireplace Emits Heat: BTU Output: Voltage requirement: Ampere Requirement: Electric Flame Type: Space Heating Capacity: Adjustable Temperature: Adjustable Flame: Flickering Flame Effect: Thermal Overload Protection: Timer Function: Heat Proof Glass: Vent Type: Built-in Lighting: NoWattage per Bulb: Bulb Included: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Adapter Type: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Tipover Restraint Device Included: Integrated TV Mount: NoTV Anti-Tip Kit Included: Compatible TV Anti-Tip Kit Part Number: Swivel Mount: NoLift Mechanism: NoCountry of Origin: United StatesSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseMade In [EU Only]: United StatesCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USADS Wood Tone (Color: Golden Oak): Light WoodDS Wood Tone (Color: Chestnut Oak): Medium WoodDS Primary Product Style: Rustic / LodgeDS Secondary Product Style: Mountain LodgeWood Species: Stiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:CALGreen Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: ADA Compliant: ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): ISO 14001 Certified: Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesTSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesGSA Approved: WEEE Recycling Required: NoTÜV Rheinland Certified: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: CSA Certified: NFPA Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: CE Certified: FIRA Certified: Dimensions:Maximum TV Screen Size Accommodated: 70"TV Stand: NoTV Stand Overall Width - Side to Side: TV Stand Overall Height - Top to Bottom: TV Stand Overall Width - Side to Side: TV Stand Overall Depth - Front to Back: TV Stand Overall Height - Top to Bottom: TV Stand Overall Depth - Front to Back: Entertainment Center: YesEntertainment Center Overall Width - Side to Side: Entertainment Center Overall Height - Top to Bottom: Entertainment Center Overall Depth - Front to Back: TV Opening Width - Side to Side: 65TV Opening Height - Top to Bottom: TV Opening Depth - Front to Back: 16Shelving: YesShelf Height – Distance Between Shelves: <