From george oliver
Ladue Wall Clock
Advertisement
A sort of geometric pattern creates the sunburst silhouette in this metal wall clock. It features a modern design using a play on brown and silver—specifically, the enclosing outlines and numbers have a shiny silver metal finish and the center surfaces are matte brown. The analog display is protected by a transparent glass, giving it a reflective finish. Display it on empty an empty wall with a bright color to best appreciate its design. It hangs via backing hardware and runs on one AA battery that is not included in the package. The clock features silver number markers with a brown highlight and a pair of black clock hands in a sliver background. The clock mechanism runs silent. Suitable for indoor use only. This item comes shipped in one carton.