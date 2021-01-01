From mohawk home
Mohawk Home Ladoga Cream 2 ft. x 5 ft. Indoor Runner Rug, Ivory
Let yourself become wonderstruck with the modern boho chic style of Mohawk Homes Ladoga Area Rug in Cream, a globally inspired design influenced by the artistry of vintage tapestries. Glowing in a whitewashed palette of ivory, taupe, grey, silver and beige, the Ladoga is relaxed with artfully distressed details. When it comes to color, the sky is no longer the limit with the endless possibilities of Mohawk Homes revolutionary Prismatic Collection in small batches utilizing Mohawk Homes exclusive Precision Dye Injected Printer, the Prismatic Collection is radiantly redefining printed rugs, literally one original design at a time. Designed on a plush EverStrand woven base, each style in this collection features superior strength stain resistance and a cozy soft touch. Consciously created with EverStrand yarn, a premium recycled polyester produced from post-consumer plastic water bottles, this innovative collection offers environmentally friendly options that are as easy on the eyes as they are the world around us.