Nimbus Ladies/Womens Windproof Waterproof Providence Jacket (Navy) - L - Also in: M, S, XS, 3XL, 2XL, XL

Medium short and slightly fitted jacket. - Waterproof reverse YKK main zipper combined with a horizontal high gloss zipper on the upper left arm, and semi covered zippers at the side pockets. - Wind and water repellent PU coating on the backside. - Mobile phone pocket. - Music/MP3 pocket. - Adjustable closure at sleeve. - Inside cuffs. - Inside articulated elbow. - Inside pockets. - Ventilation under arms. - Adjustable at lower waist. - Zipper in lining for decoration. - Size (US) XS - 6, S - 8, M - 10, L - 12, XL - 14. - Fabric 100% nylon Lining: fine gauge mesh in 100% polyester Weight 520g. - Gender: Women