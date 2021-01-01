From make up forever
Make Up Forever Ladies Ultra HD Light Capturing Self Setting Concealer 0.16 oz # 40 (Almond) Makeup 3548752139205
A high-performance concealer that reveals a flawless complexion from every angle. Gel-cream formula gives a medium to buildable coverage. Blends seamlessly to render a satin finish that feels & looks a second skin. Instantly illuminates, smoothes & hides imperfections such as dark circles, fine lines & wrinkles. Contains specially developed particles to provide crease-proof wear up to twelve hours. Enhanced with a special silicone coating for better adherence of makeup. Plus a Hyaluronic Acid Complex to boost skin hydration & provide a smoothing effect on the eye contour. 4K complex technology offers a no texture effect & adds glow to skin. Available in a wide range of shades for matching. Design house: Make Up Forever. Series: Ultra HD Light Capturing Self Setting Concealer. Gender: Ladies. Category: Cosmetics. SubType: Concealer. Beauty group: Face. Size: 0.16 oz. Color: # 40 (Almond). Barcode: 3548752139205. Make Up Forever Ladies Ultra HD Light Capturing Self Setting Concealer 0.16 oz # 40 (Almond) Makeup 3548752139205.