Shu Uemura Ladies The Lightbulb Fluid Foundation SPF 25 1 oz # 784 Fair Beige Makeup 4935421663625

An innovative protective fluid foundation. Thin, breathable texture blends seamlessly with skin. Harnesses Shu Uemuras second-skin technology. Combines multi-glow oil complex with buildable oil complex. Adds a natural, lasting glow to the complexion. Creates an even, thin & buildable veil for ultimate coverage control. Protects skin against harmful sunrays with SPF 25 PA+++. The unique lightbulb sponge is specially created to tap & glow. Available in a range of shades tailor-made for Asian skin. Design house: Shu Uemura. Series: The Lightbulb Fluid Foundation SPF 25. Gender: Ladies. Category: Cosmetics. SubType: Foundation. Beauty group: Face. Size: 1 oz. Color: # 784 Fair Beige.