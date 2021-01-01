Gildan Ladies Soft Style Short Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt (Royal) - XXL - Also in: S, XL

Deluxe 30s Soft style yarns. - Non-topstitched 1/2" rib knit collar. - Taped neck and shoulders. - Mitred V-neck pattern. - Side seam construction with stylish tapered fit. - Twin needle sleeve and bottom hems. - Quarter-turned to eliminate center crease. - Also available in mens sizes, code 64V00. - Weight: 141- 150g/m². - Fabric: 100% preshrunk Jersey Cotton. - S (8 10: Dress Size). - M (10 12: Dress Size). - L (12 14: Dress Size). - XL (14/16: Dress Size). - 2XL (16/18: Dress Size). - Gender: Women