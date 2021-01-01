ROCOCO SAND Lada Maxi Skirt in Blue. - size XS (also in L, M, S) ROCOCO SAND Lada Maxi Skirt in Blue. - size XS (also in L, M, S) Self: 85% viscose 15% metallized fiberLining: 100% viscose. Handmade in India. Dry clean only. Fully lined. Hidden side zipper closure. Smocked elastic waistband in back. Tiered crepe de chine fabric with metallic striping throughoutItem not sold as a set. Skirt measures approx 46 in length. ROCS-WQ28. RS-LADA-1617. Best described in three words: sophisticated, luxurious and glamorous, Rococo Sand focuses on creating a style of women who cant get enough of the finer things. With an array of embroidered peasant tops, boldly printed maxi dresses, and tropical-inspired tanks, each Rococo Sand piece looks like a Grecian Island vacationers dream.