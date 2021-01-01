LacticGlow Micropolish Resurface & Brighten Cleanser - Urban Skin Rx Pro Strength LacticGlow Micropolish Resurface & Brighten Cleanser is a cleansing gel containing a special blend of Alpha Hydroxy Acids and Jojoba Esters to gently remove build-up and polish skin without irritation. Benefits Brightens the appearance of a dull complexion and improves the appearance of uneven skin tone Exfoliates skin to improve the appearance of pore size, texture and blemishes - LacticGlow Micropolish Resurface & Brighten Cleanser