The Company Store LaCrosse LoftAIRE Down Alternative Mocha Cotton Twin Blanket, Brown

Falling somewhere between a blanket and a comforter, our LaCrosse LoftAIRE blanket is the best of both worlds, providing a layer of cozy, lightweight warmth that's perfect year-round. The shell is crafted of a fine, 295-thread count cotton twill with an 8-in. box-stitch construction which prevents the fill from shifting and finished with a 1 in. self-binding for the ultimate in lightweight durability and an unbelievably silky-soft hand. The blanket is filled with LoftAIRE, an exclusive high-quality, non-allergenic, synthetic microfiber that mimics the loftiness and insulating properties of down. Exclusively by the Company Store. Color: Mocha.