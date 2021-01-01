From the company store
The Company Store LaCrosse Down Ivory Cotton Full/Queen Blanket
A must for every bed (and sofa and armchair). Assembled in La Crosse, WI, our best-selling LaCrosse Blanket is better than ever. It is filled with 500-550 fill power ethically sourced, RDS Certified Down. A rigorous 6-step quality process ensures our down is hypoallergenic-exceeding government regulations for cleanliness. We have given the blanket a luxurious upgrade to the shell, which is now crafted of fine, 295-thread count cotton twill for the ultimate in lightweight durability and an unbelievably silky-soft hand. Expertly finished with double-needle topstitching and 8 in. box-stitch construction keeps the fill from shifting. Each one is beautifully finished with a 1 in. self-binding. Exclusively by The Company Store. Color: Ivory.