Lackawanna 3 Tier Console Sofa Table Industrial Rustic Entryway Table With Storage Shelf
Description
Spacious Space:this rustic versatile 3-tier console table with additional space to display potted plants, candlesticks, framed photos, and a lamp. or arranging hardcover novels and keepsakes in your bedroom, office, living room or entryway, kitchens and wherever you want to sit.Features:Spacious Space: this rustic versatile 3-tier console table with additional space to display potted plants, candlesticks, framed photos, and a lamp. or arranging hardcover novels and keepsakes in your bedroom, office, living room or entryway, kitchens, and wherever you want to sit.Modern Industrial Style: the dark espresso powder-coated metal frame with elegant geometric shape decoration combine with grey oak shelves made of high-quality MDF(not real wood), its industrial-chic design can blend in with any home decor easily.Easy to Assembly: simple design makes assembly very easy, all hardware and detailed instruction are provided. This versatile table is convenient to carry anywhere without any difficulty and placed in any area you like.Reliable Construction: the console sofa table features a rear X-shaped cross brace for added support and the cross-bar under the shelf is provided for bearing more weight, each shelf could hold 130 lbs. perfect for storage your scattered stuff.Multifunctional: It's designed as a console table, sofa table, entry table, bookshelf, or TV stand, Max weight capacity of each shelf is 130 lbs, meets all your storage and display needs.G.W: 43.87lbs N.W:38.25lbsTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Wood Species: Top Glass Type: Base Material: IronBase Material Details: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Glass Component: NoDrawers: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Soft or Self Close Drawers: Shelves Included: YesNumber of Shelves: 2Cabinets Included: NoNumber of Cabinets: Mirror Included: NoStool Included: NoTop Color: GreyBase Color: CoffeeTop Shape: RectangleWheels Included: NoMirrored: NoDrop Leaf Top: NoBase Type: 4 LegsWeight Capacity: 130Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Wrought Iron: Nested Table: NoScratch Resistant: NoStain Resistant: NoDS Primary Product Style: IndustrialDS Secondary Product Style: Classic IndustrialShagreen-embossed Exterior: NoMain Wood Joinery Method: Basic ButtKiln-Dried Wood: YesSpefications:ADA Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): TAA Compliant: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: GSA Approved: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: SCS Certified: NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: ANSI/BIFMA X7.1 Standard for Formaldehyde & TVOC Emissions: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: ITTO Compliant: