Offer a classic, elegant look when furnishing your establishment with this richly hued walnut dining chair. This chair will make an attractive addition to your restaurant, lounge, bar or other high traffic venues. This black vinyl upholstered chair is easy to clean, which is an important aspect when it comes to a business. This chair was designed to withstand the daily rigors in the hospitality industry, but will also provide a warm and inviting quality to your home. The durable frame is stabilized with mortise and tenon construction. The floor glides help protect your floors and ensure smooth gliding. This gracefully styled chair will highlight any space in your home or business. Flash Furniture Lacey Series Traditional Vinyl Upholstered Dining Side Chair (Wood Frame) Walnut in Black | 847254083751