Lacey Hand Carved End Table with Storage
Description
Features:Designed by Astoria GrandMade from premium indoor hardwoodDual Walnut-Stain finishEquipped with (3) easy-sliding drawers for casual storagCan be used as an end-table or tall night standAndtique semi-gloss finishFinished back: YesSet: NoSet Type: Number of Tables Included: Style: TraditionalTop Shape: RectangularTop Color: Walnut StainBase Color: Walnut StainTop Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Purposeful Distressing Type: Coat/Paint DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationGloss Finish: YesMirrored: NoBase Type: 4 LegsShelves Included: NoNumber of Shelves: Drawers Included: YesNumber of Drawers: 3Drawer Glide Mechanism: Soft Close or Self Close Drawers: Cabinets Included: NoTrunk Storage: NoTray Top: NoMagazine Rack: NoWheels Included: NoWeight Capacity: 50Country of Origin: ChinaDS Wood Tone: Medium WoodStorage Included: YesDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: American TraditionalIntegrated Technology: NoNumber of Built-In Outlets: Integrated Wireless Charging Surface: Built-in USB Port: Built-in Outlets: Spefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 29Overall Width - Side to Side: 18Overall Depth - Front to Back: 16Overall Product Weight: 25Shelving: NoDistance Between Shelves: Drawer: YesDrawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: 4Interior Drawer Width - Side to Side: 11Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: 9Largest Table: NoLarge Table Height - Top to Bottom: Largest Table Width - Side to Side: Largest Table Depth - Front to Back: Middle Table: NoMiddle Table Height - Top to Bottom: Middle Table Width - Side to Side: Middle Table Depth - Front to Back: Smallest Table: NoSmall Table Height - top to Bottom: Small Table Width - Side to Side: Small Table Depth - Front to Back: Assembly:Suggested Number of People for Assembly/Install: Estimated Time to Set Up: Adult Assembly Required: NoEstimated Time to Assemble [Internal]: # of Pieces to be Assembled: # of Hardware Pieces Included: Additional Tools Required (Not Included): Avoid Power Tools: Warranty: