Captivate your audience with the Bueno Lacey peep-toe sandal. Made of leather with laser-cut details and a hook-and-loop strap for a secure fit. Smooth leather lining and cushioned leather-covered footbed for all-day comfort. Thermo rubber compound sole provides traction. Made in Turkey. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 1 4 in Weight: 7 oz Product measurements were taken using size 36 (US Women's 5.5-6), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.