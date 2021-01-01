Tadashi Shoji - Laced Bodice Soft Skirt Long A-line Dress

Make an extraordinary statement when you walk in this classy Tadashi Shoji BIM19240L. This dress uses lace as an embellishment on the bodice over a jewel neckline. Its skirt flows freely with its A-line silhouette and it also features a sweep train for a dramatic effect as you walk through the aisle. Turn yourself into a timeless beautiful goddess in this creation by Tadashi Shoji. Model is wearing a white color. Style: tada_BIM19240L Details: Laced bodice Long A-line dress Short sleeves Jewel neckline Soft skirt fabric Back zipper Sweep train Length: Long Neckline: Jewel Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-line Please refer to TadaShi Shoji Sizing Chart Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.