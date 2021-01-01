From dolce & gabbana
Dolce & Gabbana Lace Mini Dress in Pink
Advertisement
Dolce & Gabbana Lace Mini Dress in Pink Self: 51% cotton 41% viscose 8% polyamideLining: 78% silk 16% cotton 4% elastan 4% polyamideFeathers: 100% ostrich feathers. Made in Italy. Dry clean only. Slip lining with lace trim. Hidden back zip closure. Sheer lace fabric. Feather trim. DOLF-WD84. F6I7EZ HLMEA F3721. About the designer: Created in 1982 by Sicilian duo Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, Dolce & Gabbana has helmed over three decades of designing clothes that celebrates the woman’s figure. Synonymous with seductive Italian glamour and sophisticated tailoring, the Italian label is known for their use of waist defining corsets, budding rosette prints and sultry yet feminine silhouettes that have defined the Dolce and Gabbana woman of today.