From teri jon by rickie freeman
Teri Jon by Rickie Freeman Lace & Taffeta A-Line Gown
Lace extends across the bodice of this elegant ball gown, with a crystal-encrusted ribbon at the waist pulling the look together. Illusion boatneck Elbow-length sleeves Concealed back zip closure Removable ribbon belt Lined Polyester Trim: Cotton/nylon/rayon Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT A-line silhouette About 62.5" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Inspired by her father, a meticulous and highly skilled tailor, designer Rickie Freeman moved to New York at 17 to attend the Fashion Institute of Technology, eventually launching her line Teri Jon by Rickie Freeman in the 1980s. Since then, Freeman has designed stunning special-occasion dresses for all women. She personally tries on every creation, ensuring every detail is perfect. Dress Collections - Teri John > Teri Jon By Rickie Freeman > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Teri Jon by Rickie Freeman. Color: Navy. Size: 10.