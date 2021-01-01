From modern forms
Labyrinth LED Pendant by Modern Forms - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (PD-73926-BK/AB)
The Labyrinth LED Pendant Light by Modern Forms is a mid-century modern inspired piece with a geometrical composition. Sleek Sanded Acrylic Cylindrical diffusers are symmetrically spaced around a frame with metallic bands encircling the centers of each for an elegant touch. From below, the circular silhouette is punctuated with angled corners, highlighted with metallic accents. Architectural in nature, the repeating arrangement of this piece lends a dynamic layer to surroundings with its contrasting finishes and an even and energy efficient light. Modern Forms was established in 2013 by WAC Lighting as a forward-thinking brand in both technology and design. Both lights and fans showcase the latest in eco-friendly LED hardware and app-controlled, whisper-quiet DC motors. By blending progressive aesthetics with expert craftsmanship and upscale materials, they are able to create a variety of distinctly minimalist structures which pay homage to Scandinavian and Mid-Century design. Shape: Round. Color: Black. Finish: Black