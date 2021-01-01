Trinx 'Black Labrador On Bicycle - Sky' By Fab Funky Canvas Wall Art,

"Black Labrador on Bicycle - Sky" by Fab Funky. The woman behind the"Fab Funky" brand currently resides right by the sea in West Sussex on the south coast of the UK with her husband and four big dogs. She is a self-taught artist and huge animal lover. Over the course of her lifetime she has lived with many animals and has learned to appreciate all of their unique personalities and funny little quirks. This is how her inspiration for her art started to blossom. She is also a huge book lover and prints images onto genuine antiquarian book pages from the 1800s. Her love of all things absurd and whimsical shines through in her art, sometimes taking the direction of an amusing image, while other times flowing more towards Victorian inspired elegance. Dimensions: 12"W x 0.75"L x 16"H Size: 16" H x 12" W x 0.75" D